Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unifi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

NYSE UFI opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. Unifi has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $201.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.65 million. Unifi had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unifi will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Unifi by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Unifi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Unifi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unifi by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Unifi by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

