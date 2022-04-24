Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,822 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP stock traded down $10.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.30. 5,090,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

