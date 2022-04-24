United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 11.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,737,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,855,000 after purchasing an additional 283,831 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,646,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,856,000 after acquiring an additional 36,515 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,999,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,630,000 after acquiring an additional 264,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 7.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,429,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,919,000 after acquiring an additional 96,829 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,414.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

UCBI remained flat at $$31.75 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $39.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.04.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). United Community Banks had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

