UREEQA Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.65 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $16,424.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UREEQA has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.07 or 0.07412739 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00043907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,535.55 or 0.99849931 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

