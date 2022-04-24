USDX 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, USDX has traded flat against the dollar. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007003 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000672 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000073 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.