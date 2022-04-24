Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1176 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.03.

USNZY stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.30. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USNZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC lowered Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

