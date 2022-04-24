Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $309.10 Million

Brokerages expect that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) will report sales of $309.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $301.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $313.10 million. Utz Brands posted sales of $269.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Utz Brands.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of UTZ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.89. 331,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,739. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 104.77%.
In other news, CFO Ajay Kataria acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $96,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio F. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 48,399 shares of company stock valued at $666,617. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 80.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 24,004 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
