Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $309.10 Million

Brokerages expect that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) will report sales of $309.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $301.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $313.10 million. Utz Brands posted sales of $269.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Shares of UTZ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.89. 331,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,739. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 104.77%.

In other news, CFO Ajay Kataria acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $96,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio F. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 48,399 shares of company stock valued at $666,617. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 80.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 24,004 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

