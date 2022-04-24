UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UWM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded UWM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.12.

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. UWM has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $337.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). UWM had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $605.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

In related news, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $33,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UWM by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,712 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,364,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in UWM by 8,171.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,044,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,610 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UWM by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 88,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 553,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

