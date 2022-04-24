Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

VLEEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Valeo from €35.00 ($37.63) to €25.00 ($26.88) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valeo from €33.00 ($35.48) to €26.00 ($27.96) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Valeo from €35.00 ($37.63) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Valeo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €20.00 ($21.51) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valeo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Valeo stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Valeo has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

