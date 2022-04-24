Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) to Issue Dividend of $0.25

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Value Line stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. Value Line has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $91.72. The company has a market cap of $587.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.13.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALU. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Value Line by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Value Line by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Value Line by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Value Line by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 7.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

