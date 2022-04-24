Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Stock Position Raised by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGV traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.60. 756,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,769. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $73.42 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.39.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.