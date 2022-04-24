Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,085,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 12.0% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $127,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.91. 5,547,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,998,532. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.83. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

