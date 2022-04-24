Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) is Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.7% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VSS stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,258. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.47 and a 200-day moving average of $129.11. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $114.87 and a 52 week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

