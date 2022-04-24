Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Increased by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.4% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.58. The company had a trading volume of 22,372,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,840,191. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.87.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.