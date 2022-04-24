Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 473,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $7.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,171. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.65 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

