Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $259.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $253.65 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

