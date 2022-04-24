Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,556,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $308,000.

Shares of VV traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.61. 434,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,140. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.52 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

