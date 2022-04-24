Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) is BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 10.4% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $26,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

NYSEARCA MGV traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.20. The company had a trading volume of 469,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,460. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.94 and a fifty-two week high of $109.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.26.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

