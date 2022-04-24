Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 2.13% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $64,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,420.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,388.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VONE traded down $5.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.00. 77,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,763. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $188.14 and a 1 year high of $220.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.