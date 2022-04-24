Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 713,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,633 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $311,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 107,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded down $10.99 on Friday, hitting $391.66. 6,326,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,742,808. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $404.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $372.13 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

