Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lifted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 261.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $391.66 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $372.13 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.