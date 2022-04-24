Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 3.3% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 29,225 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 90,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $7.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.53. 260,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,218. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $237.48 and a fifty-two week high of $306.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.86.

