Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1,555.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,004,000 after buying an additional 56,407 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,082,000 after buying an additional 161,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,227,000 after buying an additional 98,986 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,475,000 after buying an additional 330,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,663,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,204,000 after buying an additional 365,282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $6.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,357,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,267. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $207.00 and a one year high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

