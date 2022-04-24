Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,986,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.78. 3,355,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,873. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $93.19 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

