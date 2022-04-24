VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

VBIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 11,054.36% and a negative return on equity of 42.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 433.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

