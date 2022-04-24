Vega Protocol (VEGA) Price Hits $3.96 on Top Exchanges

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, Vega Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vega Protocol has a total market capitalization of $62.02 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.96 or 0.00010041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vega Protocol Profile

Vega Protocol (VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 15,646,843 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

