Verge (XVG) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $165.01 million and $3.06 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.07 or 0.00264787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014727 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,502,693,488 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

