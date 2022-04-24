Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,344 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VZ traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,958,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,522,120. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

