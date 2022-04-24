Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 38,929 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,024,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,929 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $134,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.88. The company had a trading volume of 736,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,324. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.94.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

FR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

