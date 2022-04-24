Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,064,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $142,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 741,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.25. 6,508,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,762,659. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $124.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.54%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

