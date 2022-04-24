Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 221,032 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,332,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,032 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $389,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,545,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,077,000 after purchasing an additional 909,038 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 10.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,029,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,933,000 after purchasing an additional 465,504 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,953,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,537 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,836,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,926 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 10.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,062,000 after purchasing an additional 226,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Shares of G stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.11. The company had a trading volume of 865,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,030. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

About Genpact (Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.