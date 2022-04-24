Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,146,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,824 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $130,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 399,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,159,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,222,861. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.67 and a one year high of $116.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.30.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

