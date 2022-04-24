Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,248,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $119,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,818,000 after buying an additional 255,559 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,583,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,186,000 after buying an additional 505,253 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,198,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,956,000 after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,144,000 after buying an additional 1,710,715 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,714,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,966,000 after buying an additional 330,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.65. 3,986,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.75 and its 200-day moving average is $85.99.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

