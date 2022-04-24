Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $112.60 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 941,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $112,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $4.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,268. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $102.39 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.82.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

