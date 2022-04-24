Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $117.03 Million Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,156,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,530 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $117,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.71.

CRI traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.98. 575,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average is $96.87. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

