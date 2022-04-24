Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $149.08 Million Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,713,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 447,953 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $149,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUM. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,182,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 277,818 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $11,024,000. Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in Summit Materials by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 387,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 199,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 210,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 113,680 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

NYSE:SUM traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,886. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SUM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Summit Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.