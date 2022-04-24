Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $286.05 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,608,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 481,137 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $286,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after buying an additional 1,163,597 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,508,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,152,000 after purchasing an additional 776,692 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,651,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,101,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,437,000 after purchasing an additional 368,846 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,579,000 after purchasing an additional 310,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STLD stock traded down $3.63 on Friday, reaching $89.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,645,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,407. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average of $67.69. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.43. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.