Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,996,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319,515 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $111,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $291,529.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,890. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.28.

Shares of NYSE CWK traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.34. The company had a trading volume of 841,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

