Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 117,275 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,465,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,275 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $127,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,430,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,941. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

