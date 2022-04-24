Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 163,952 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,352,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 163,952 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $430,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $9.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,944. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.94 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.93.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

