Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 27,690 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,045,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,690 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $119,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.89. 7,082,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,615,447. The company has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $50.29 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.55.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

