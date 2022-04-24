Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 98,939 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,837,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,939 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $397,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 716,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.08.

AVY traded down $5.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.