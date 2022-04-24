Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,547,686 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,837 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $316,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. 17,255,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,426,892. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

