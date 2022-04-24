Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,129 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $136,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 1,197.9% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,844,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.30.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $5.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.17. 1,211,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,752. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

