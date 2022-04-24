Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,011 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $348,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,996,000 after buying an additional 715,941 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,828,000 after buying an additional 574,056 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after buying an additional 566,395 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after buying an additional 556,376 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $98,158,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded down $7.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,104. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $247.69 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.03.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.