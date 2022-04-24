Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,519,062 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,418,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,519,062 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $109,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,046,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,360,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,032 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,403,000 after purchasing an additional 747,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 529,738 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,380,000 after acquiring an additional 206,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 332,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,655,000 after acquiring an additional 156,327 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $49,303.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $349,647.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,433,759 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $47.29. 1,550,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,098. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.02. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.59.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

