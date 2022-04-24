Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 255,616 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,432,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255,616 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $476,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,137,000 after acquiring an additional 88,766 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,111,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,014,000 after acquiring an additional 37,212 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,537,000 after acquiring an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,296,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,027,000 after acquiring an additional 70,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,183.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,163 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.78. 3,355,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,873. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.39. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $93.19 and a one year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

