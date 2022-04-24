Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 346,864 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,018,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 346,864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $304,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,357,575,000 after purchasing an additional 979,000 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,916,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 494,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,125,000 after purchasing an additional 483,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,789,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,283,000 after purchasing an additional 447,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,330. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.81 and its 200-day moving average is $137.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.38, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

