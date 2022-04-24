Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 47,935 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,718,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,935 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $357,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

NYSE:HUBB traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.40. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.76 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

