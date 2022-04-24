Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 95,293 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,536 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 95,293 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.6% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $635,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $960.41.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,871 shares of company stock valued at $61,335,952. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.73 on Friday, reaching $1,005.05. The stock had a trading volume of 23,232,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,731,720. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $937.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $983.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

